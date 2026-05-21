Agnico Eagle Expands Wallbridge Stake Through C$22.4M Investment

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM has announced an investment in Wallbridge Mining Company Limited. The deal forms part of a broader financing package that will inject approximately C$56 million into Wallbridge alongside participation from Waratah Capital Advisors.

Agnico Eagle will invest about C$22.4 million through a private placement, acquiring about 243.9 million common shares of Wallbridge for C$0.092 per share.

Upon completion of the transaction, Agnico Eagle is expected to hold an approximately 19.9% partially diluted ownership interest in Wallbridge. The transaction is anticipated to close on or about May 22, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange. Before the agreement, Agnico Eagle held roughly 115.4 million Wallbridge shares and around 6.3 million warrants, representing about 9.44% ownership on a non-diluted basis and 9.9% on a partially-diluted basis.

Agnico Eagle and Wallbridge will also enter into an investor rights agreement that will allow Agnico Eagle to maintain its pro rata ownership in future equity financings and provide it with the option to nominate one director to Wallbridge’s board, with the potential for two nominees if the board expands.

Per Wallbridge, the proceeds will primarily support the advancement of its flagship Fenelon gold project toward a pre-feasibility study. The company expects the financing, combined with existing liquidity, to fully fund completion of the study while also supporting exploration and development activities.

The investment further deepens Agnico Eagle’s relationship with Wallbridge and strengthens its foothold in one of Canada’s most active gold exploration regions.

AEM shares have surged 55.5% in the past year compared with an 64.8% rise in the industry.

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AEM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AEM currently carries a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Nucor Corporation NUE, L.B. Foster Company FSTR and Albemarle Corporation ALB. NUE, FSTR and ALB carry a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NUE’s current-year earnings stands at $14.58 per share, implying a 89.1% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 8.1%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSTR’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.74 per share, implying a 152.2% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed thrice, with the average surprise being 3.62%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s current-year earnings is pegged at $12.45 per share, indicating a 1,675.9% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 74.5%.

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Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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