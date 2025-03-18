News & Insights

Agnico Eagle Completes Acquisition Of O3 Mining

March 18, 2025

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has finalized the acquisition of O3 Mining Inc., making it a wholly-owned subsidiary through an amalgamation with Agnico Eagle Abitibi Acquisition Corp.

This transaction follows Agnico Eagle's board-supported takeover bid. O3 Mining shareholders, excluding Agnico Eagle, will receive $1.67 in cash per share.

The Common Shares of O3 Mining are expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange around March 20, 2025, and the company will apply to cease being a reporting issuer under Canadian securities laws.

Registered shareholders must submit a completed letter of transmittal to Odyssey Trust Company to receive payment. Non-registered shareholders should contact their intermediaries for assistance. Outstanding warrants may still be exercised before expiry, with warrant holders receiving $1.67 per share instead of Common Shares. For further details, investors can contact Agnico Eagle or Laurel Hill Advisory Group.

Tuesday, AEM closed at $105.82, up 0.51%. In after-hours trading, the stock is at $105.67, down 0.14% on the NYSE.

