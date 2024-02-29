Agnico Eagle (AEM) Acquires 11% Stake in Prism Resources

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM has completed the acquisition of 5,750,000 common shares of Prism Resources Inc. from Trevali Mining Corporation. The transaction took place at a price of roughly C$0.0174 per common share, amounting to a total consideration of C$100,000 (approximately $74,750). This acquisition was made pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated Feb 13, 2024, between Agnico Eagle and FTI Consulting Canada Inc., acting as the court-appointed monitor of Prism.

Prism holds a 7.5% Net Profit Interest royalty on the Aurora and Sunday Lake claims, which are part of Agnico Eagle's Detour Lake mine property, encompassing Zone 58N and other promising geological targets.

Investment purposes drive Agnico Eagle's acquisition of the Common Shares. The company may, depending on market conditions and other pertinent factors, consider acquiring additional common shares or other securities of Prism. It may also choose to dispose of some or all of the common shares or other securities of Prism that it currently holds.

Before entering the Share Purchase Agreement, Agnico Eagle did not possess any common shares of Prism. With this transaction, Agnico Eagle now holds 5,750,000 common shares, constituting approximately 11.07% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, AEM reported adjusted earnings of 57 cents per share, marking an increase from 38 cents in the corresponding period of the previous year. This performance exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents. The company's revenues amounted to $1,756.6 million, reflecting a nearly 27% rise compared with the prior year's quarter. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,520.3 million.

For 2024, AEM projects a gold production range of 3.35-3.55 million ounces. The company forecasts total cash costs per ounce to be within the range of $875-$925, with AISC per ounce anticipated to be between $1,200 and $1,250. Excluding capitalized exploration expenses, AEM estimates its capital expenditures for 2024 to be in the range of $1.6-$1.7 billion.

