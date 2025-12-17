Agnico Eagle Acquires 26M Osisko Metals Shares, Boosts Stake

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM has announced that it further strengthened its strategic equity interest in Osisko Metals Incorporated by acquiring 26 million common shares through a non-brokered private placement at C$0.48 per share, representing a total investment of C$12.48 million.

The transaction aligns with Agnico Eagle’s disciplined capital allocation framework, under which it selectively invests in businesses with strong geological potential to complement its internally generated growth pipeline. The company’s ownership stake in Osisko Metals increases, highlighting AEM’s continued support for Osisko’s development plans and its exposure to potential long-term value creation as it advances its assets.

Before the transaction, Agnico Eagle owned 41.21 million common shares and 20.61 million warrants of Osisko Metals. Following the closing, its holdings increased to 67.21 million common shares, while the warrant position remained unchanged. This translates into an ownership interest of approximately 9.85% on a non-diluted basis and about 12.49% on a partially diluted basis, reflecting Agnico Eagle’s strengthened strategic stake and continued commitment to Osisko Metals’ long-term growth potential.

Concurrently with the private placement, Agnico Eagle and Osisko Metals have an investor rights agreement that provides Agnico Eagle with certain participation rights in future equity financings and conditional rights to nominate directors.

Agnico Eagle may acquire additional common shares or other securities of Osisko or dispose of some or all of the Osisko shares or other securities, depending on market conditions, strategic priorities and other factors.

Shares of AEM have gained 35.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 58.3% rise.

