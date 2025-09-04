AGIO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AGIO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.78, changing hands as low as $32.70 per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading down about 14.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGIO's low point in its 52 week range is $23.415 per share, with $62.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.03.

