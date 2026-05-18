Agilysys Q4 Profit Jumps On Strong Subscription Growth

(RTTNews) - Hospitality software provider Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Monday reported sharply higher fourth-quarter profit, driven by strong subscription revenue growth and rising demand for its hospitality-focused software solutions.

Net income surged to $12.29 million, or $0.43 per share, from $3.93 million, or $0.14 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted net income increased to $17.97 million, or $0.63 per share, from $15.23 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

Revenue rose 11.7% to a record $82.95 million from $74.27 million a year earlier, marking the company's 17th consecutive record revenue quarter. Subscription and maintenance revenue climbed to $54.36 million from $46.2 million, while subscription revenue increased to $18.2 million from $17.8 million last year.

Gross margin improved to 64.4% from 60.7%.

Looking ahead, Agilysys expects fiscal 2027 revenue in the range of $365 million to $370 million, including subscription revenue growth of at least 30%.

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