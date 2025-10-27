Agilysys Inc Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Agilysys Inc (AGYS) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $11.71 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $1.36 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Agilysys Inc reported adjusted earnings of $11.45 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.1% to $79.30 million from $68.28 million last year.

Agilysys Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.71 Mln. vs. $1.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $79.30 Mln vs. $68.28 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $315 to $318 mln

