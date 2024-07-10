Agilon Health Names Karthik Rao CMO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - agilon health (AGL) announced that Karthik Rao, who has served as interim chief medical officer since February 2024, has been appointed to the permanent CMO role, effective immediately. He previously served as senior medical director and vice president, network performance.

Rao will continue to co-lead agilon's clinical strategy with chief clinical officer, Kevin Spencer. Rao will continue to oversee agilon's clinical programs and network engagement initiatives. Spencer will continue to drive operations in collaboration with market leaders and oversee the company's medical directors.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.