Agilon Health Inc. Q3 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - agilon health inc. (AGL) revealed Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled -$116.43 million, or -$0.29 per share. This compares with -$22.04 million, or -$0.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.6% to $1.450 million from $1.136 million last year.

agilon health inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$116.43 Mln. vs. -$22.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.29 vs. -$0.06 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.450 Mln vs. $1.136 Mln last year.

