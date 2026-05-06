Agilon Health Inc. Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - agilon health inc. (AGL) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $48.91 million, or $2.94 per share. This compares with $12.11 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.3% to $1.420 billion from $1.532 billion last year.

agilon health inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $48.91 Mln. vs. $12.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.94 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue: $1.420 Bln vs. $1.532 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.435 B To $ 1.475 B Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.680 B To $ 5.805 B

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