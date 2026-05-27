Agilent Technologies Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) raised its fiscal 2026 outlook after reporting stronger-than-expected second-quarter results, with management pointing to broad-based demand, instrument replacement momentum, pricing actions and operational gains from its Ignite operating system.

CEO Padraig McDonnell said Agilent delivered “an excellent second quarter” with revenue of $1.83 billion, up 6.3% on a core basis and above the high end of the company’s guidance. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 26.4%, up 130 basis points from a year earlier, while non-GAAP earnings per share rose 14% to $1.49, exceeding the top end of guidance by $0.07.

“We delivered at or above our long-term plan on all metrics, revenue growth, margin expansion and EPS growth,” McDonnell said. He said the quarter showed that benefits from the company’s Ignite operating system are becoming “structurally embedded” in the business.

Key End Markets Show Broad Strength

McDonnell said Agilent’s performance was supported by strength across several of its largest markets. Pharma revenue grew 6% in the quarter, including another period of low-double-digit growth in biotech, led by large-cap customers. Small molecule pharma grew in the low single digits.

Chemicals and advanced materials grew 8%, helped by semiconductor demand and chemical capital spending in the Americas. Diagnostics and clinical grew 11%, driven by cancer diagnostics offerings. Environmental and forensics grew 13%, with forensics revenue up more than 50% due to a Transportation Security Administration airport security contract and competitive tender wins in Asia and Europe.

Food declined 3%, which management attributed to funding delays in China and India. Academia and government declined 5%, in line with Agilent’s expectations.

CFO Adam Elinoff said revenue growth was strongest in the Americas, where sales rose 11%. Europe and Asia excluding China grew in the high single digits. China declined 9% in the quarter, though Elinoff said China was roughly flat for the first half of the year, in line with the company’s full-year expectations.

Instrument Replacement Cycle and Product Launches Support Growth

Agilent reported high-single-digit instrument revenue growth, including low-double-digit growth in LC and LC-MS and in GC. McDonnell said replacement cycle momentum and share gains tied to products such as the Infinity III LC and the 8850 GC helped drive results.

“Our commercial excellence delivered a book-to-bill above one again this quarter, marking the ninth consecutive quarter where instrument orders met or exceeded revenue,” McDonnell said.

The company also highlighted several upcoming launches at the American Society for Mass Spectrometry Annual Conference in San Diego. These include the 9500 Triple Quadrupole ICP-MS, upgraded flagship gas chromatographs and new Altura LC columns aimed at workflows for protein and peptide therapeutics, large oligos, gene therapy and vaccines.

McDonnell said the 9500 ICP-MS was developed in response to customer feedback around throughput, workflow complexity and operating costs. He also said Ignite helped accelerate the launch by a full quarter through focused resource allocation and cross-functional execution.

On the software side, Agilent is expanding OpenLab CDS with version 3.0, which McDonnell said provides a unified platform for chromatography, mass spectrometry and spectroscopy systems across the portfolio, including high-resolution mass spectrometry for the first time.

Ignite Operating System Drives Margins and Pricing

Management repeatedly cited Ignite as a driver of both revenue and margin performance. McDonnell said strategic pricing delivered about 200 basis points of pricing in the second quarter, putting Agilent on track to exceed its initial full-year goal of 100 basis points.

He also said Agilent had fully mitigated the operating profit impact of incremental tariffs that began in late spring through manufacturing moves and targeted price adjustments. The company’s tariff task force has also helped develop a playbook for navigating trade and geopolitical challenges, including the current Middle East conflict.

Elinoff said gross margin rose 90 basis points year over year to 55%, helped by volume leverage, Ignite momentum and favorable regional mix. Operating margin expanded 130 basis points to 26.4%, ahead of guidance.

In response to an analyst question on margins, Elinoff said the margin beat was driven by Ignite, including pricing, execution and structural improvements in operations, as well as procurement productivity, volume leverage and geographic mix.

Agilent also reported $277 million in operating cash flow for the quarter and $76 million in capital expenditures. The company repurchased $65 million of shares and paid $72 million in dividends, ending the quarter with a net leverage ratio of 0.7 turns.

Guidance Raised for Fiscal 2026

Agilent raised its full-year fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to $7.39 billion to $7.49 billion on a reported basis, representing core growth of 4.5% to 6%. The midpoint of the core growth range increased by 30 basis points from the prior forecast. Currency is now expected to provide a 1.8% tailwind for the year.

The company also raised its full-year non-GAAP EPS forecast to $6.00 to $6.10, up $0.08 at the midpoint and representing expected earnings growth of 7% to 9%. Agilent increased its full-year operating margin expansion target to 85 basis points at the midpoint of revenue guidance.

For the third quarter, Agilent expects reported revenue of $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion, representing core growth of roughly 4.4% to 5.9%. Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be $1.48 to $1.50, up 8% to 9%.

Elinoff said the guidance does not include the impact of the planned Biocare acquisition or any benefit from potential tariff refunds. Agilent announced the Biocare acquisition in March, and McDonnell said Ignite is being used to prepare for integration ahead of closing.

Q&A Highlights: China, Diagnostics, Specialty CDMO and TSA

During the analyst Q&A, McDonnell said Agilent views China as stable at roughly $300 million in revenue per quarter, despite the second-quarter decline. He said the company remains confident in a flattish full-year guide for China and expects mid-single- to high-single-digit long-term growth there.

On diagnostics, Simon May, president of the Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Group, said the Omnis family continues to ramp well across regions and that Agilent saw double-digit growth in both instruments and assays. He also cited continued demand in companion diagnostics, including antibody drug conjugates.

Asked about Agilent’s specialty CDMO business, recently rebranded as the Advanced Therapeutics Division, McDonnell said second-quarter growth was at the high end of high single digits. May said the company has “really strong visibility” into the second half and still expects mid-teens growth for fiscal 2026. He also said mechanical completion of the Train C build-out was achieved in the quarter, with revenue generation expected to begin next spring.

In forensics, Mike Zhang, president of the Applied Markets Group, discussed Agilent’s TSA security work. McDonnell said Agilent had previously called out a $9 million TSA win and recognized $5 million of that in the second quarter.

McDonnell closed by saying Agilent’s improved outlook reflects healthy demand in key markets, pricing realization, productivity gains and replacement cycle momentum. Longer term, he said the company’s diversified portfolio, services organization, innovation pipeline and Ignite operating system position it to “sustainably outperform the competition.”

About Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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