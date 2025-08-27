Markets
Agilent Technologies Bottom Line Rises In Q3

August 27, 2025 — 04:46 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies (A) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $336 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $282 million, or $0.97 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Agilent Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $390 million or $1.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $1.738 billion from $1.578 billion last year.

Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $336 Mln. vs. $282 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.18 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue: $1.738 Bln vs. $1.578 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.57 to $1.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.822 - $1.842 bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.56 to $5.59 Full year revenue guidance: $6.91 - $6.93 bln

