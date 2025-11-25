Agilent Q4 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Fall

Agilent Technologies A reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.59 per share, which were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure increased 8.9% year over year.



Revenues of $1.86 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.49%. The top line increased 9.4% on a reported basis and 7.2% on a core basis (excluding acquisitions and divestitures) year over year.



Agilent shares are down 1.13% in the pre-market trading.

Agilent’s Q4 Top-Line Details

The company operates through three reporting segments—Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Group (“LDG”), Agilent CrossLab Group (“ACG”) and Applied Markets Group (“AMG”).

LDG: The segment generated $755 million and accounted for 40.6% of the company’s total revenues. This represented a 15% increase on a reported basis and an 11% rise on a core basis year over year.



ACG: Revenues from the segment were $755 million, accounting for 40.6% of the total revenues. The top line grew 7% on a reported basis and 6% on a core basis year over year.



AMG: Revenues increased 4% year over year to $351 million on a reported and 3% on a core basis, accounting for the remaining 18.9% of the total revenues.

Agilent’s Q4 Operating Results

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the LDG segment’s gross margin contracted 90 basis points (bps) year over year to 52.9%. ACG’s gross margin decreased 140 bps year over year to 54.9%, while AMG’s gross margin declined 40 bps year over year to 54.6%.



Research and development (R&D) expenses on a non-GAAP basis were $116 million, up 6.4% from the prior-year quarter. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses on a non-GAAP basis rose to $386 million, marking a 6.6% increase from the prior-year quarter.



As a percentage of revenues, Research and development expenses fell 20 bps year over year to 6.2%, while selling, general and administrative expenses fell 50 bps year over year to 20.7%.



The non-GAAP operating margin of 27.1% for the fiscal fourth quarter contracted 30 bps on a year-over-year basis.



Segment-wise, LDG operating margin increased 130 bps year over year to 22.7%. ACG’s operating margin fell 130 bps year over year to 32.5%. Meanwhile, AMG’s operating margin contracted 70 bps year over year to 24.7%.

A’s Balance Sheet Details

As of Oct. 31, 2025, Agilent’s cash and cash equivalents were $1.78 billion, up from $1.54 billion as of July 31, 2025.



The long-term debt was $3.05 billion as of Oct. 31, 2025, compared with $3.35 billion as of July 31, 2025.

Agilent’s Q1 & FY26 Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Agilent expects revenues in the range of $1.79-$1.82 billion, indicating a rise of 6% to 8% on a reported basis and 4% to 6% on a core basis. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between $1.35 per share and $1.38 per share.



For fiscal 2026, Agilent expects revenues between $7.3 billion and $7.4 billion, implying an increase of 5-7% on a reported basis and 4-6% on a core basis. The company expects non-GAAP earnings between $5.86 per share and $6.00 per share.

