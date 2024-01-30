News & Insights

Markets
A

Agilent, Incyte To Collaborate On CDx Development Programs - Quick Facts

January 30, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) announced an agreement with Incyte that will bring together Agilent's expertise in the development of companion diagnostics to support the development and commercialization of Incyte's hematology and oncology portfolio. The agreement will enable Agilent to continue to expand its companion diagnostics portfolio with biomarkers and Incyte to leverage Agilent's expertise in IVD assay development, global regulatory approvals, and commercialization to support clinical trials as well as the potential registration and commercialization of CDx in the United States and Europe.

Paul Beresford, general manager of Agilent's Companion Diagnostics Division, said: "By working together, Agilent and Incyte hope to expedite the development of innovative precision medicine products, potentially paving the way for enhanced patient health outcomes."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

A
INCY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.