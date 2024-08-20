Agilent (A) Boosts LSAG Segment With J&W 5Q GC/MS Columns

Agilent Technologies A introduced an advanced gas chromatography/mass spectrometry (GC/MS) column technology product namely J&W 5Q GC/MS Columns, in order to expand its Life Sciences and Applied Markets (LSAG) segment.



The new GC/MS columns are designed to enhance GC/MS workflows and boost system performance in challenging conditions.



With the help of J&W 5Q GC/MS Columns, Agilent strives to meet the demands of modern analytical laboratories. The new columns reduce the frequency of column changes and improve data quality, which helps boost laboratory efficiency and reduce operational costs.

Expanding LSAG Segment Aids Prospect

Apart from the launch of J&W 5Q GC/MS Columns, A recently unveiled two new products — the Agilent 7010D Triple Quadrupole GC-MS System and the Agilent ExD Cell.



The Agilent 7010D Triple Quadrupole GC/MS System, featuring the HES 2.0 ion source, offers robustness and uptime. The Agilent ExD Cell for 6545XT AdvanceBio LC/ quadrupole time-of-flight (Q-TOF) enhances peptide and protein characterization capabilities with electron capture dissociation (ECD).



The company also introduced the Advanced Dilution System (ADS) 2 to address the problems of auto-dilution adoption. The ADS 2 enhances workflow efficiency within the laboratory by integrating with Agilent auto-samplers, ICP-OES and ICP-MS instruments and software.



On the back of expanding LSAG offerings, the company is well-poised to gain solid traction across liquid chromatography (LC) systems, LCMS systems, GC systems and GC/MS systems.

The Bottom Line

Strengthening the LSAG segment, in turn, will aid the company’s overall financial performance in the days ahead.



However, the underlined segment is suffering from macroeconomic uncertainties, a challenging market environment and cost discipline.



Broad-based weakness across all end markets, especially in the Pharma, Food and Academic and Government markets and a softening demand in China are expected to hurt the company’s prospects. Agilent’s shares have inched up 1.4% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 23% growth.



For the fiscal 2024, management revised revenue guidance downward from $6.71-$6.81 billion to $6.42-$6.50 billion, suggesting a fall of 6-4.9% on a reported basis and 5.4-4.3% on a core basis from the fiscal 2023 reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 total revenues is pegged at $6.46 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 5.47%.



The company also revised fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings per share guidance downward from $5.44-$5.55 to $5.15-$5.25. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $5.19, indicating a year-over-year decline of 4.6%. The figure has moved downward by 0.4% in the past 30 days.

