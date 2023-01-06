Agilent, Akoya Partner To Drive Multiplex Tissue Assay Development For Biopharma Applications

(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) said that it has partnered with Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA) to develop multiplex-immunohistochemistry diagnostic solutions for tissue analysis and to commercialize workflow solutions for multiplex assays in the clinical research market.

Integrating Agilent's Dako Omnis (autostaining instrument) and Akoya's PhenoImager HT for multiplex chromogenic immunohistochemistry (mIHC) and immunofluorescent (mIF) assays will create a singular end-to-end commercial workflow, including reagents, staining, imaging, and analysis.

The companies noted that they will partner to develop chromogenic and immunofluorescent multiplex assays that include spatial analysis for biopharma companies developing precision cancer therapeutics.

Under a separate Value-Added Reseller agreement, Akoya Biosciences will distribute and resell Dako Omnis as a part of the end-to-end multiplex solution.

