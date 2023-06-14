Agilent (A) Boosts LSAG Segment With New GPC/SEC Solutions

Agilent Technologies A is constantly gaining traction in molecular analyses on the back of its strength in liquid chromatography mass spectrometry (LCMS) offerings.



This is evident from its latest InfinityLab Gel Permeation Chromatography/Size Exclusion Chromatography (GPC/SEC) solutions, which the company is gearing up to showcase at the HPLC 2023 conference.



With the new solutions, which are designed for advanced material characterization, the company strengthened its Agilent InfinityLab GPC/SEC portfolio. Moreover, the portfolio now includes the benefits of the Polymer Standard Service acquisition.



Notably, the new additions include the likes GPC/SEC column thermostat, the GPC/SEC-Ready Kit, a multi-angle light scattering detector and the powerful WinGPC Software.



The combined portfolio of InfinityLab GPC/SEC and Polymer Standard Service will help Agilent cater well to the needs of scientists in macromolecular analysis.



Also, it will aid its momentum across the chemical, food, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries.

LSAG Segment in Focus

The latest move bodes well for the company’s growing efforts toward bolstering its Life Sciences & Applied Markets Group (LSAG) segment, which contributes the most to total revenues.



Apart from the expansion of the Agilent InfinityLab GPC/SEC portfolio, the company recently launched the 6495 Triple Quadrupole LC/MS (LC/TQ) System and the Revident Quadrupole Time-of-Flight LC/MS (LC/QTOF) System.



Notably, 6495 LC/TQ is designed to take care of the critical transition between the discovery phase of research and the translational phase to generate meaningful scientific insights on the back of its intelligence features.



Meanwhile, Revident LC/Q-TOF features instrument intelligence for maximized operation time and productivity and a novel detection system that boosts spectral purity.

To Conclude

The abovementioned endeavors are expected to continue aiding the performance of the LSAG segment.



In second-quarter fiscal 2023, the underlined segment generated $968 million in revenues, which accounted for 56% of the total revenues. The figure was up 8% on a reported basis and 10% on a core basis from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s levels.



We believe the company’s strong focus on bolstering the LSAG segment will benefit its overall performance.



For fiscal 2023, Agilent expects revenues between $6.93 billion and $7.03 billion, implying growth of 1.2-2.7% on a reported basis and 3-4.5% on a core basis from the respective fiscal 2022 figures. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Agilent's fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $6.99 billion, indicating growth of 2% from 2022.



However, mounting expenses do not bode well for the company’s profitability. Further, macroeconomic headwinds and uncertainties in the demand environment remain concerns.



Coming to price performance, Agilent has lost 20% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s growth of 4.5%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Agilent Technologies carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Palo Alto Networks PANW, NVIDIA NVDA and AMETEK AME. While Palo Alto Networks and NVIDIA sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, AME carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Palo Alto Networks shares have gained 65% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for PANW is currently projected at 31.5%.



NVIDIA shares rallied 173.8% in the year-to-date period. Its long-term earnings growth rate is presently projected at 23.02%.



AMETEK shares have increased by 10.2% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AME is currently projected at 8.95%.

