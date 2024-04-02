Agilent (A) Boosts LSAG Segment With Advanced Dilution System

Agilent Technologies A recently introduced the Advanced Dilution System (ADS) 2 to address the problems on auto-dilution adoption.



The ADS 2 enhances workflow efficiency within the laboratory by integrating with Agilent auto-samplers, ICP-OES and ICP-MS instruments and software.



Further, the solution offers a robust, efficient and user-friendly production environment, utilizing unique flow path technology for diluted and undiluted sample analysis, and consistent data handling and reporting.



Agilent is expected to gain solid traction across routine food, environmental, pharmaceutical testing and battery research laboratories on the back of its latest move.



Moreover, the new launch will enable the company to capitalize on growth opportunities present in the global analytical instrumentation market. Per a Mordor Intelligence report, the analytical instrumentation market is expected to reach $66.3 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 6% between 2023 and 2028.

LSAG Segment in Focus

The latest move is in sync with the company’s growing efforts toward bolstering its Life Sciences & Applied Markets Group (LSAG) segment.



Notably, the company showcased its expanded InfinityLab GPC/SEC Solution at the HPLC Conference 2023 in Düsseldorf. The solution includes a dedicated column thermostat, multi-angle light scattering detector, GPC/SEC-Ready Kit, and WinGPC Software for advanced material characterization.



Additionally, Agilent's 1260 Infinity II Hybrid Multisampler, 1290 Infinity II Bio Online Sample Manager and Revident Quadrupole Time-of-Flight liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC/MS) system were also displayed at the HPLC 2023 conference.



The company also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre to provide its 6475 triple quadrupole LC/MS system for neglected tropical diseases research, further strengthening the LSAG segment on the back of a growing clientele.

Wrapping Up

A strengthening LSAG segment is expected to aid the company’s overall financial performance in the near term.



However, the underlined segment is suffering due to sluggish capital equipment spending by customers.



Moreover, macroeconomic uncertainties and softening demand in China remain concerning for the company. Agilent’s shares have gained 4.7% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 12.2% growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2024 total revenues is $1.58 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 7.8%.



The consensus mark for second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.19 per share, exhibiting a year-over-year decline of 6.3%.

