Agilent (A) Boosts Intelligence Capability With a New Launch

Agilent Technologies, Inc. A has rolled out 8697 Headspace Sampler in a bid to bolster its intelligence capability.



The new launch comes with integrated gas chromatography communication. It offers precision as it features advanced hardware — microchannel-based electronic pneumatic control module with atmospheric pressure compensation and valve-based sampling.



Furthermore, 8697 Headspace Sampler helps in developing strong connections owing to its improved transfer line.

More Into the Details

Also, 8697 Headspace Sampler is equipped with 48-vial capacity and two removable racks, which cater to the intermediate sampling needs.



The company is providing more troubleshooting capabilities and integrated instrument connectivity with 8697 Headspace Sampler.



We note that the latest launch bodes well for the company’s efforts to expand its product portfolio.



Moreover, the 8697 Headspace Sampler launch has strengthened the company’s intelligence, diagnostics, and troubleshooting capabilities on its GC platforms.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Agilent Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Agilent Technologies, Inc. Quote

Portfolio Strength

Agilent’s expanding product portfolio and increased focus on segments with higher growth potential remain its key drivers.



Apart from the latest launch, the company’s strength in Cell Analysis and Mass Spectrometry remains a major positive.



In addition to this, Agilent’s robust PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx assay, which recently received FDA approval on its expanded use, remains noteworthy.



Growth in the pharmaceutical market on the back of solid momentum across both small and large molecule applications also an added positive.



Further, the company’s focus on aligning investments toward more attractive growth avenues and innovative product launches is likely to continue strengthening its presence across the end-markets.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Agilent carries a Zacks Ranks #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Dropbox, Inc. DBX, Aspen Group Inc. ASPU and Etsy, Inc. ETSY. All the three stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rate for Dropbox, Aspen and Etsy is is currently pegged at 40.88%, 40% and 25.25%, respectively.

