Agilent (A) Boosts Biopharma Solutions Offerings With e-Msion

Agilent Technologies A is leaving no stone unturned to bolster its portfolio strength on the back of strategic acquisitions.



This is evident from its latest announcement regarding the acquisition of e-Msion, which is known for an innovative electron capture dissociation (ECD) technology called the ExD cell.



Notably, the ExD cell helps in accelerating biopharma development as it provides comprehensive, precise and detailed structural information about complex biomolecules by breaking the chemical bonds between these molecules.



Moreover, the technology is designed for mass spectrometers (MS). It enables ECD and other modes of electron-induced fragmentation in MS.



We note that the latest move will add strength to Agilent’s portfolio of biopharma solutions.

Buyout to Benefit

As a part of the deal, ExD cell will be integrated into Agilent’s advanced workflows, instruments and analytical solutions, especially the 6500 LC/Q-TOF series.



With the help of this integration, the company will enable researchers to perform a complete analysis of macromolecules.



In order to aid researchers in the quick development of biotherapeutic products, Agilent strives to make ECD available across labs globally on the back of the underlined acquisition.



All these are likely to drive Agilent’s momentum across laboratories as well as among biological researchers.



In addition, the latest buyout will bolster the company’s Life Sciences & Applied Markets Group (LSAG) segment, which contributes the most to its overall revenues.



Notably, the segment generated revenues of $1.03 billion (59% of total revenues) in first-quarter fiscal 2023, which were up 6% year over year.



We believe the company’s strong focus on expanding LSAG, which is evident from its e-Msion acquisition, is expected to aid it in winning investors’ confidence in the days ahead.



Coming to the price performance, Agilent has gained 6.3% over the past year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 4.3%.

Expanding Portfolio

Apart from the acquisition of e-Msion, Agilent recently announced the acquisition of Avida Biomed, which develops high-performance target enrichment workflows to aid clinical researchers using next-generation sequencing (NGS) approaches in studying cancer. The company offers genomics tools that enable simultaneous genomic and DNA methylation profiling from a single sample while maintaining sensitivity or specificity.



The solutions of Avida Biomed highly complement Agilent’s SureSelect portfolio and NGS offerings. It has added strength to A’s portfolio of clinical research solutions.



Additionally, the company released an on-deck thermal cycler (ODTC), which enables more seamless workflows on Agilent’s Bravo NGS platforms. This ODTC aids the Bravo platform by offering thermal cycling as part of an automated workflow for NGS, end-point PCR and cell-based applications.



Further, Agilent announced the integration of the xCELLigence RTCA HT (real-time cell analysis high-throughput) platform with the BioTek BioSpa 8 Automated Incubator, which helps researchers analyze up to eight 384-well E-Plates, increasing throughput and decreasing sample sizes.



It also released a new version of NovoExpress software, which comes with integrated compliance tools for NovoCyte flow cytometer systems.



We believe that the growing portfolio offerings will continue to help Agilent strengthen its presence in the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets.

