A mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.

#marketseverywhere | "Given that these seven stocks are now around 30% of the S&P 500 (only c.1.4% by equal weight) and up from 21.2% at the start of this year, their performance in 2024 will be key to the S&P 500 and possibly even the global economy via the link to animal spirts and financial conditions. Put another way it’s almost impossible to take a view on the S&P 500 (and maybe the global economy) without a view on these seven stocks." -Deutsche Bank, Jim Reid

Mag 7 = Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla.

| "Soft landing fever and FOMO are in full swing. Too far, too fast?" -Emmanuel Cau, Barclays

Global Bond Rally Powers on as Rate Cut Bets Appear Everywhere (globally) -BBG

Aggressive rate cut expectations = Did Markets Go Too Far, Too Fast Is Debate to Dominate December -BBG

| Aggressive rate cut expectations priced in globally...will 2024 set the markets up for a disappointment?

Financials conditions easing boosting equities + bonds

| #QualityMatters | "Realized EPS growth continued to hold up very well."

-Michael Kantrowitz, Piper Sandler

| Short covering + Mutual Fund & Hedge Fund + retail buying pushing markets higher for now...how long will this persist?

| ADP = Private payrolls increased by 103K in Nov, below expectations

unit labor costs fell more than economists forecasted while productivity increased at a higher rate than anticipated. -CNBC

"labor market continues to weaken, underscored by yesterda's JOLTS release, which showed much fewer Oct job openings than expected.

The quit rate -- a good leading indicator of wages -- held steady at its recent lows, suggesting the Employment Cost Index softens to about 3% over the next few quarters (vs. 3Q’s 4.4%)."

-Nancy Lazar, Piper Sandler

| Services sector resilient in Q4, but points to slower GDP growth

* source: Oxford Economics

| European stocks hit 4 month high... | Nov/Dec seasonality = positive

| how much more room do small and micro caps have to run? they have been mostly out of favor in 2023...

| end of rate hikes and while markets pricing in beginning of rate cuts in 2024, Fed's balance sheet is projected to shrink = Quantitative Tightening

| Disinflation pointing into the right direction but still more work left...

| Strong balance sheets have been a consistent outperformer this year as #QualityMatters

| What are gold + bitcoin telling us?

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities + Gold HIGHER / TYields + Dollar + Oil LOWER

big week for jobs data...

DJ +0.3% S&P500 +0.3% Nasdaq +0.2% R2K +0.6% Cdn TSX +0.4%

Stoxx Europe 600 +0.6% APAC stocks HIGHER, 10YR TYield = 4.155%

Dollar LOWER, Gold $2,026, WTI -2%, $70; Brent -2%, $76, Bitcoin $44,085

2) THIS WEEK:

"The US jobs report on Friday will be the highlight of the week, with the University of Michigan data also in focus.

Other notable releases include economic activity indicators in Germany, wages in Japan, and trade in China.

From central banks, there will be the ECB's consumer expectations survey and

the BoE's inflation attitudes survey. Monetary policy decisions are also due from

the central banks of Canada and Australia."

2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

ECB Warns Banks of Penalty ‘Escalation’ If Climate Risks Ignored - BNN

-Europe’s top financial supervisor warned that it has more tools up its sleeve than just fines to ensure the region’s banks aren’t mismanaging the fallout on their business from climate change.

-Last month that the ECB gave about 20 banks individual deadlines to fix deficiencies or face daily penalties. The ECB stated that lenders aren’t doing enough to prepare for the fallout of extreme weather shocks on asset values, or losses on loans if borrowers with big carbon footprints go out of business.

CDP 2023 disclosure data factsheet - CDP

-In 2023, 23,000+ companies disclosed their environmental performance data to CDP.

38% of disclosing companies are providing environmental performance information on nature-related issues beyond climate, indicating a growing recognition that providing disclosure on climate alone is not enough.

Environmental disclosure is becoming a global market norm, as seen by the increase in disclosures across all regions and the coverage of market indices across developed and emerging markets.

3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

