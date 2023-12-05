AGG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (Symbol: AGG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $96.84, changing hands as high as $97.12 per share. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AGG's low point in its 52 week range is $91.5819 per share, with $101.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.95.
