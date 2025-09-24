AGF Management Ltd. Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - AGF Management Ltd. (AGF_B.TO) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $28.4 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $20.3 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AGF Management Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $31.2 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $107.5 million from $99.8 million last year.

AGF Management Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

