Agenus (AGEN) Price Target Increased by 25.68% to 15.81

The average one-year price target for Agenus (NasdaqCM:AGEN) has been revised to $15.81 / share. This is an increase of 25.68% from the prior estimate of $12.58 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 276.43% from the latest reported closing price of $4.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agenus. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 27.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGEN is 0.00%, an increase of 39.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.23% to 10,187K shares. The put/call ratio of AGEN is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siren, L.L.C. holds 1,064K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 622K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares , representing an increase of 67.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGEN by 133.75% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 544K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares , representing an increase of 87.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGEN by 686.95% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 423K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 373K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares , representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGEN by 54.81% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.