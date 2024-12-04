Ageas upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

JPMorgan upgraded Ageas (AGESY) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of EUR 65, up from EUR 55. The European insurers outperformed in 2024, suggesting lower upside potential in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.. However, the firm still sees reasons to remain positive given earnings upgrades and resilience during a period of uncertainty. It adjusted ratings as of a 2025 preview for the European insurance sector.

