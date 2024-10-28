News & Insights

Ageas Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back Program

October 28, 2024 — 01:04 pm EDT

ageas NV (GB:0Q99) has released an update.

Ageas, a major international insurance group, has repurchased 640,297 of its shares since mid-September 2024, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. This strategic move represents 0.34% of its total outstanding shares, amounting to a total investment of over EUR 30 million. The program highlights Ageas’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

