Ageas Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back Program

ageas NV (GB:0Q99) has released an update.

Ageas, a major international insurance group, has repurchased 640,297 of its shares since mid-September 2024, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. This strategic move represents 0.34% of its total outstanding shares, amounting to a total investment of over EUR 30 million. The program highlights Ageas’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

