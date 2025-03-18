AgEagle Aerial Systems Successfully Completes Four-Day Demonstration of eBee VISION Drone for Maritime Operations

AgEagle Aerial Systems demonstrated its eBee VISION drone's capabilities for maritime surveillance in a successful four-day proof-of-concept with DGAMPA.

Full Release





Four-day event successfully tested advanced capabilities through intensive day and night operations







WICHITA, Kan., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.





(NYSE: UAVS) a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, announces the recent completion of a successful four-day proof-of-concept demonstration with France’s Directorate General for Maritime Affairs, Fisheries, and Aquaculture (DGAMPA) testing eBee VISION’s advanced capabilities.





AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented, “This successful demonstration underscores the potential of the eBee VISION for enhancing maritime security and environmental protection efforts. Multiple flights were carried out in diverse conditions, both day and night. Our eBee VISION demonstrated outstanding performance, operating within a 20 km range and temperatures as low as 5°C, as well as landing smoothly on sand. Throughout the trials, various observation scenarios were tested for maritime control and surveillance, all of which were completed with positive results. This success not only highlights the robust performance of our technology but also validates the potential for growth across various markets.”





The demonstration missions allowed for the thorough evaluation of the eBee VISION’s advanced capabilities and confirmed:







The drone’s low acoustic and visual signatures enabled discreet surveillance, reducing the risk of detection



The drone’s low acoustic and visual signatures enabled discreet surveillance, reducing the risk of detection



The eBee VISION successfully operated in coastal winds, showcasing its robustness in challenging conditions



The eBee VISION successfully operated in coastal winds, showcasing its robustness in challenging conditions



The drone completed persistent missions covering 20 km, with the ability to fly out, observe, and return efficiently



The drone completed persistent missions covering 20 km, with the ability to fly out, observe, and return efficiently



The video transmission range, image quality, and ease of use







Daytime operations consisted of monitoring a 20 km range above the sea to identify fishing boats in prohibited areas, assess their cargo, and detect net fishing in deeper maritime areas. Also, surveillance of line fishing in the coastal line.





Night operations consisted of conducting coastal line surveillance with the eBee VISION’s thermal camera to detect illegal fishing activities, enabling authorities to target unauthorized operations.





The Directorate general for Maritime affairs, Fisheries and Aquaculture (DGAMPA) is a French general directorate created in 2022. It comes under the authority of the Ministry for Ecological Transition, Biodiversity, Forestry, the Sea and Fisheries. The DGAMPA merges the two main directorates dealing with the maritime sector at the central level of the government, namely the Directorate of maritime affairs (DAM) and the Directorate of maritime fisheries and aquaculture (DPMA), but also the staff of the captaincies of the state ports.







About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.







Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at





www.ageagle.com







.









Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







AgEagle Aerial Systems Contacts









Investor Relations:







Email



:













UAVS@ageagle.com













Media:







Email:







media@ageagle.com









