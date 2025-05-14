AgEagle Aerial Systems Provides Wingtra with Additional RedEdge-P Cameras for Enhanced Drone Surveying Capabilities

AgEagle sells 20 RedEdge-P cameras to Wingtra, enhancing precision agriculture and geospatial solutions through advanced drone technology.

Quiver AI Summary

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. has announced the sale of 20 RedEdge-P cameras to Wingtra, enhancing their partnership in the field of drone technology for precision agriculture and geospatial applications. The high-performance cameras will be integrated with Wingtra's VTOL drones, enabling accurate data collection for various industries, including agriculture, construction, and environmental management. AgEagle’s CEO, Bill Irby, emphasized the importance of this transaction in supporting professional drone operations with high-resolution imaging capabilities. The collaboration aims to drive innovation and efficiency in aerial mapping and surveying, ultimately creating long-term value for AgEagle's shareholders.

Potential Positives

The sale of 20 high-performance RedEdge-P cameras to Wingtra strengthens the partnership between AgEagle Aerial Systems and Wingtra, enhancing their collaborative capabilities in aerial mapping and surveying solutions.

This transaction demonstrates AgEagle's commitment to supplying advanced technology and highlights the reliability and performance of the RedEdge-P cameras for various industries.

The integration of AgEagle's cameras into Wingtra's drone platforms supports the expansion of applications in precision agriculture, construction, forestry, and environmental management, showcasing the versatility of AgEagle's products.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes numerous forward-looking statements, indicating potential risks and uncertainties that could affect AgEagle’s future performance and shareholder value.

There is no mention of any specific financial terms or the impact of the sale on revenue, which may raise concerns about the financial transparency of the company.

Despite the partnership with Wingtra, the release does not provide information about how the transaction could affect AgEagle's market position or competitive edge in the industry.

FAQ

What cameras did AgEagle sell to Wingtra?

AgEagle sold 20 high-performance RedEdge-P cameras to Wingtra for precision agriculture and geospatial applications.

How does this transaction benefit both companies?

This sale enhances the partnership between AgEagle and Wingtra, improving aerial mapping and surveying solutions through advanced camera technology.

What industries can benefit from the RedEdge-P cameras?

The RedEdge-P cameras support industries such as agriculture, construction, forestry, and environmental management.

What makes the RedEdge-P cameras unique?

The RedEdge-P offers survey-grade accuracy with resolutions down to 2cm, utilizing advanced optics and industrial image sensors.

When was AgEagle founded?

AgEagle was founded in 2010 and specializes in professional-grade drones and aerial data collection solutions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$UAVS Insider Trading Activity

$UAVS insiders have traded $UAVS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UAVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

L B DAY purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $1,020

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UAVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $UAVS stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Wingtra Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) drones acquire additional AgEagle RedEdge-P







™







cameras for precision agriculture and geospatial applications









WICHITA, Kan., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, announces the sale of 20 high-performance RedEdge-P cameras to Wingtra, a global leader in vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drone surveying technology.





This transaction strengthens the partnership between AgEagle and Wingtra, combining AgEagle’s advanced camera technology with Wingtra’s innovative drone platforms to deliver unparalleled aerial mapping and surveying solutions. The cameras are designed for precision agriculture and environmental monitoring, water management, and geospatial applications, and support Wingtra’s ability to provide high-quality data collection for its customers worldwide.





AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented, “We continue to build on our longstanding relationship with Wingtra with this latest transaction, supplying our advanced RedEdge-P cameras. The RedEdge-P is designed and built to support professional drone operations by providing survey-grade accuracy with resolutions down to 2cm. Further, this sale reinforces our commitment to equipping industry leaders like Wingtra with reliable, high-performance imaging solutions that drive efficiency, innovation, and actionable data for a diverse group of end users. By deepening our partnerships and consistently delivering differentiated technology, we are laying the foundation for sustainable growth and long-term value creation for our shareholders.”





The AgEagle



RedEdge-P



is a high-resolution multispectral camera designed for use on drones in support of many different industries and applications. RedEdge-P uses advanced optics and industry-leading industrial image sensors.





Wingtra drones utilize AgEagle’s cameras to further expand their usage in industries such as agriculture, construction, forestry, and environmental management.







About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.







Through its three Centers of Excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at



www.ageagle.com





.









Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





-###-







Media Contact







Andy Woodward





+1 (469) 451-2344







Andy.woodward@ageagle.com











LinkedIn









Facebook









X









YouTube











Investor Relations







Email:



UAVS@ageagle.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.