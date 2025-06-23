AgEagle Aerial Systems Partners with JEPICO Corporation to Combat Harmful Algal Blooms in Japan Using Advanced Multispectral Sensor

AgEagle partners with JEPICO to use multispectral imaging for monitoring harmful algal blooms in Japan’s coastal waters.

Quiver AI Summary

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. announced that JEPICO Corporation has acquired a RedEdge-P multispectral sensor to combat red tide pollution in Japan's coastal ecosystems. This state-of-the-art sensor will enable high-resolution monitoring of harmful algal blooms, particularly those caused by cyanobacteria, which threaten marine life and fisheries. By detecting chlorophyll-a concentrations and water quality, the RedEdge-P will facilitate early detection and proactive strategies to mitigate the impacts of harmful algal blooms. AgEagle's CEO, Bill Irby, expressed pride in supporting JEPICO's environmental efforts, emphasizing the sensor's critical role in preserving marine biodiversity and enhancing coastal management. This collaboration highlights AgEagle's commitment to innovative solutions aimed at environmental sustainability.

Potential Positives

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. partnered with JEPICO Corporation to address critical environmental issues related to harmful algal blooms, showcasing the company’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

The acquisition of the advanced RedEdge-P multispectral sensor supports important monitoring and mitigation efforts for red tide pollution, enhancing AgEagle’s position as a leader in environmental technology solutions.

This collaboration illustrates the practical application of AgEagle’s technology in addressing significant environmental challenges, potentially increasing demand for their products in similar markets worldwide.

Potential Negatives

AgEagle did not disclose specific financial details or expected outcomes related to the collaboration with JEPICO Corporation, which may raise concerns about the potential return on investment from the partnership.

The emphasis on forward-looking statements without substantial data may create uncertainty for investors regarding AgEagle's future performance and the effectiveness of its products in addressing environmental issues.

The reliance on a specific technology (RedEdge-P sensor) to mitigate red tide pollution could suggest a vulnerability if the technology does not meet performance expectations or fails to effectively address the problem.

FAQ

What is the RedEdge-P sensor used for?

The RedEdge-P sensor is used to analyze and monitor harmful algal blooms and red tide pollution in coastal ecosystems.

How does the RedEdge-P sensor improve water quality monitoring?

This sensor enables high-resolution imaging to detect chlorophyll-a concentrations and track algal blooms with precision.

Who has acquired the RedEdge-P sensor?

JEPICO Corporation, an environmental technology company based in Tokyo, Japan, has acquired the RedEdge-P sensor.

What are the environmental impacts of red tides?

Red tides threaten marine life, fisheries, and coastal economies, driven by excessive growth of harmful cyanobacteria.

How does AgEagle contribute to environmental sustainability?

AgEagle delivers innovative UAS technologies that support proactive measures for environmental stewardship and sustainability worldwide.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

WICHITA, Kan., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and sensors for military, public safety, and commercial use, is pleased to announce JEPICO Corporation, a prominent environmental technology company based in Tokyo, Japan, has acquired a state-of-the-art RedEdge-P multispectral sensor. This sensor will be used to analyze and address red tide pollution, a critical environmental issue driven by cyanobacteria and harmful algal blooms (HABs) affecting Japan’s coastal ecosystems.





Red tides, caused by excessive growth of cyanobacteria and dinoflagellates like Karenia mikimotoi and Heterocapsa circularisquama, pose significant threats to marine life, fisheries, and coastal economies in Japan. The RedEdge-P sensor, renowned for its high-resolution multispectral imaging, will enable operators to monitor water quality, detect chlorophyll-a concentrations, and track algal blooms with unparalleled precision. This data will support early detection and proactive mitigation strategies to protect Japan’s coastal waters and aquaculture industry.





“We are proud to work with JEPICO Corporation in their efforts to reduce the impacts of red tide pollution,” said Bill Irby, CEO of AgEagle Aerial Systems. “The RedEdge-P sensor’s advanced capabilities provide users with critical insights to safeguard Japan’s marine ecosystems, demonstrating the power of our technology to address pressing environmental challenges.”





The RedEdge-P sensor’s ability to capture detailed spectral data will allow operators to monitor red tide indicators in real time, supporting predictive modeling and informed decision-making for coastal management. This collaboration aligns with AgEagle’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive sustainability and environmental stewardship worldwide.





“Our technology will play a pivotal role in our fight against red tide pollution, helping safeguard communities and preserving shorelines while protecting marine biodiversity,” said Irby.





For more information about AgEagle Aerial Systems, visit



www.ageagle.com



or contact



media@ageagle.com



.





-###-







About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.







Through its three Centers of Excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at



www.ageagle.com





.









Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Media Contact







Andy Woodward





+1 (469) 451-2344







Andy.woodward@ageagle.com











Investor Relations







Email:



UAVS@ageagle.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.