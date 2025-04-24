AgEagle Aerial Systems Launches eBee VISION Software Update Enhancing Drone Navigation in GNSS-Denied Environments

AgEagle launched eBee VISION software, enabling precise drone navigation in GNSS-denied environments for military and industrial applications.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. has announced the release of its eBee VISION next-generation software, which significantly enhances drone navigation by providing autonomous position updates even in GNSS-denied environments, where GPS signals are compromised or absent. This breakthrough feature, praised by CEO Bill Irby, allows operators to maintain control of drones in challenging areas such as urban centers or contested zones by relying on map reference and camera data. The software update also includes several other improvements, such as optical flow stabilization for better target tracking, enhanced algorithms for accurate landing, and real-time estimates for mission duration and energy consumption. These advancements are aimed at improving operational reliability and flexibility for military, public safety, and industrial drone users confronting difficult conditions.

Launch of eBee VISION next-generation application software enhances drone operational capabilities, especially in GNSS-denied environments.

New capabilities enable precise navigation and operational continuity in challenging conditions, improving reliability for defense and public safety personnel.

Enhanced mission flexibility allows operators to adapt quickly to changing environments, increasing the overall effectiveness of drone operations.

Improvements in features such as optical flow stabilization and smart motor speed reduction support better performance and safety during flights.

Statements in the press release include forward-looking statements that indicate inherent uncertainties and risks related to future orders and the success of new programs, suggesting potential challenges in achieving projected outcomes.

The emphasis on operational capabilities in GNSS-denied environments may highlight existing vulnerabilities in current technology, indicating prior limitations that needed addressing.

The mention of ongoing refinements and advancements implies that the product may not yet be fully developed or capable, which could raise concerns about the effectiveness of the current offering.

What is the key feature of the eBee VISION software update?

The update enables autonomous position updates for precise navigation in GNSS-denied areas.

How does AgEagle improve drone operations in contested environments?

The new software allows full navigational command using only camera and map-based interfaces, ensuring reliability.

What benefits does autonomous control without GNSS offer?

It provides operational continuity, mission flexibility, and increased situational resilience in degraded environments.

Which industries can benefit from AgEagle's new software updates?

Defense personnel, public safety agencies, and industrial teams can utilize the enhanced functionalities for critical missions.

What specific improvements are included in the latest software update?

Improvements include optical flow stabilization, pitot tube handling, and smart motor speed reductions to enhance overall drone performance.

WICHITA, Kan., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and sensors for military, public safety, and commercial use, announces the launch of its eBee VISION next generation application software featuring a variety of critical updates. Of particular note, is the capability for autonomous position updates with map referencing to provide precise navigation even in GNSS-denied areas where satellite signals are unavailable or unreliable due to various factors.





AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented, “Of the many new features provided in our latest software update, overcoming GNSS-denied shortfalls marks a significant leap forward in drone operations especially for defense personnel, public safety agencies and industrial teams working in high-stakes, GNSS-denied environments. Whether operating in dense urban centers, near critical installations, or in contested zones with active signal interference, our global eBee VISION customers can now maintain full navigational command of their drone using only the camera and map-based interface. This feature directly addresses a core challenge faced by tactical and industrial drone operators in today’s complex mission environments. Our technical team will continue to work relentlessly on refinements and ongoing advancements to ensure AgEagle remains at the forefront of UAV innovation.”





Key Advantages of Autonomous Position Control Without GNSS:









Operational Continuity in Denied or Degraded Environments:



Enables uninterrupted drone navigation when GPS is jammed, spoofed, or blocked—common scenarios in tactical defense and critical infrastructure inspections.



Enables uninterrupted drone navigation when GPS is jammed, spoofed, or blocked—common scenarios in tactical defense and critical infrastructure inspections.





Enhanced Mission Flexibility:



Supports real-time adjustments to the drone’s perceived position using visual confirmation and mapping, empowering operators to adapt quickly in evolving environments.



Supports real-time adjustments to the drone’s perceived position using visual confirmation and mapping, empowering operators to adapt quickly in evolving environments.





Situational Resilience:



Increases overall reliability of drone-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations in hostile or unpredictable conditions.











Additional features announced in the latest software update include:







Optical Flow Stabilization for Target Lock







When locked onto a point of interest, the camera uses visual cues to keep the target centered—even during long zoom-ins or drone movements.







Adaptive Behavior After GNSS Recovery or Visual Repositioning







Seamless transitions after teleportation events. If the drone’s position suddenly updates (due to GNSS recovery or visual geo-referencing), it now intelligently continues its current task or adjusts appropriately.







Improved Ground Detection to Prevent False Landings







Algorithms improved to reduce the risk of false "on-ground" detection during flight, ensuring better performance in low-speed or high-wind conditions.







Improved Pitot Tube Handling at Take-Off







More reliable launches under challenging conditions. Minimized false pitot sensor errors on launch, especially under challenging angles or slight sensor obstruction.







Remaining Flight Time & Return-to-Home (RTH) Estimates







Better mission planning made simple with real-time energy estimates. Live estimates of mission duration and return-to-home time are now available—adjusting dynamically based on real-time wind and power consumption data.







Optimized Cruise Speed in Windy Conditions







Smarter speed, longer missions. The drone now adapts cruise speed based on actual wind intensity, improving endurance without compromising stability.







High-Precision Landings with STL Altitude Calibration







Using LIDAR to calibrate the landing zone’s altitude during STL ensures consistent and accurate touchdown, regardless of altitude drift mid-flight.







Gimbal Auto-Recovery from Obstructions







Resilient against sand and debris. If the gimbal becomes blocked, a new self-clearing mechanism attempts recovery mid-flight—reducing the risk of damage on landing.







Smart Motor Speed Reduction to Prevent Overheating







Climb safely, even in extreme heat. When motors approach overheating thresholds, speed is temporarily reduced to prevent shutdown, preserving the drone in critical conditions.







About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.







Through its three Centers of Excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at



www.ageagle.com





Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







AgEagle Aerial Systems Contacts









Investor Relations:







Email



UAVS@ageagle.com











Media:







media@ageagle.com







