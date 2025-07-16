AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. Partners with Atvos to Enhance Agricultural Efficiency and Sustainability Through Advanced Drone Technology

AgEagle deploys drones to Atvos, enhancing agricultural efficiency and sustainability in sugarcane production through advanced aerial imaging technology.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. has announced the sale and deployment of five eBee X drones equipped with S.O.D.A. 3D mapping cameras to Atvos Agroindustrial S.A., a major Brazilian biofuel producer. This partnership aims to enhance agricultural efficiency and sustainability on Atvos' 1.2 million acres of sugarcane. Through AgEagle's drone technology, Atvos will implement crop failure analysis and targeted weed control, which are expected to increase sugarcane yields by approximately 5% while reducing operational costs and environmental impact. AgEagle’s CEO highlighted the importance of this collaboration in demonstrating the scalability of drone technology across various sectors and its potential to drive shareholder growth. This deployment is part of Atvos' R$11 billion investment to expand its biofuel portfolio and exemplifies a commitment to innovative and sustainable practices in agriculture.

Potential Positives

AgEagle's deployment of advanced eBee X drones with Atvos demonstrates the company's ability to enhance agricultural efficiency and sustainability through innovative technology.

The partnership with Atvos, a major player in the biofuel industry, highlights AgEagle's expansion into international markets and its impact on long-term shareholder growth.

The utilization of AgEagle's drone technology is expected to improve sugarcane yields by an estimated 5%, showcasing the practical benefits of their solutions in real agricultural applications.

Atvos' commitment to using AgEagle's systems as part of a significant investment in its New Business division underscores the perceived value and importance of AgEagle's products in advancing sustainable agricultural practices.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements in the press release indicate uncertainty and risks that could affect the company’s performance and the accuracy of its projected outcomes, which might raise concerns among investors.



The reliance on a single partnership with Atvos could pose risks if the partnership does not yield expected results or if Atvos faces challenges unrelated to AgEagle's performance.



The mention of significant investments by Atvos ($1.89 billion) underscores the high stakes involved in their collaboration, which may create pressure on AgEagle to deliver substantial results quickly.

FAQ

What is AgEagle's latest deployment project?

AgEagle deployed five eBee X drones with S.O.D.A. 3D mapping cameras to Atvos, enhancing agricultural efficiency in Brazil.

How does AgEagle's technology benefit Atvos?

The technology improves crop yield, aids in weed control, and enhances planting efficiency across Atvos' 1.2 million acres of sugarcane.

What are the key initiatives Atvos is undertaking with AgEagle's drones?

Atvos focuses on crop failure analysis and targeted weed control using high-resolution drone imagery for precise agricultural applications.

What impact is AgEagle expected to have on Atvos’ operations?

Initial results suggest an estimated 5% increase in sugarcane yields and a reduction in herbicide usage, promoting sustainability.

Where can I find more information about AgEagle Aerial Systems?

Additional information is available on AgEagle's website at www.ageagle.com.

Deployment with leading biofuel producer Atvos demonstrates AgEagle’s scalable impact on agricultural efficiency, sustainability, and international market growth









WICHITA, Kan., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, announces the sale and deployment of five advanced eBee X drones integrated with S.O.D.A. 3D mapping cameras to Atvos Agroindustrial S.A



.



, one of Brazil’s largest producers of sugarcane-based ethanol, sugar, and renewable energy.





AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented, “Atvos is a strong example of how our proprietary drone technologies are enabling industrial-scale agriculture to become more efficient, data-driven, and sustainable. This partnership illustrates how AgEagle platforms can deliver meaningful value to international producers while creating new opportunities to drive long-term shareholder growth. From defense and security to agriculture, energy, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring, our drones are supporting a diverse and expanding range of global applications. As we continue entering high-impact markets, we remain committed to delivering intelligent aerial solutions that generate measurable value across our operational and customer ecosystems.”





Atvos is focused on enhancing productivity, improving environmental stewardship, and reducing operational costs, through the deployment of AgEagle's UAS systems across its 1.2 million acres of sugarcane. Atvos is using AgEagle’s technologies to advance two core initiatives:









Crop failure analysis



– Using high-resolution drone imagery and proprietary algorithms, Atvos identifies gaps in planting greater than 50 cm. This data generates failure index reports, improving the quality and efficiency of mechanized operations.



– Using high-resolution drone imagery and proprietary algorithms, Atvos identifies gaps in planting greater than 50 cm. This data generates failure index reports, improving the quality and efficiency of mechanized operations.





Targeted weed control



– Pre-harvest drone mapping enables Atvos to locate weed concentrations in dense cane fields. The data directs herbicide application by drone, significantly cutting chemical usage, lowering costs, and reducing environmental impact.







Drone flights take place 60 to 90 days after planting and produce precision maps with 3 cm spatial resolution. These maps integrate with the autopilot systems of agricultural machinery, improving travel accuracy to within 15 cm, thereby minimizing crop damage and soil compaction. Initial results point to an estimated 5% increase in sugarcane yields.





This deployment aligns with Atvos’ recent R$11 billion (USD $1.89 billion) investment in its New Business division to diversify and scale its biofuel portfolio. The adoption of AgEagle’s drone and sensor systems reflects the Atvos’ commitment to innovation and sustainable growth.







About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.







Through its three Centers of Excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at



www.ageagle.com





.









Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Media Contact







Andy Woodward





+1 (469) 451-2344







Andy.woodward@ageagle.com











Investor Relations







Email:



UAVS@ageagle.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.