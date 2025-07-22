AgEagle Aerial Systems' eBee VISION Achieves Blue UAS Certification for U.S. Government Procurement

AgEagle's eBee VISION drone achieves Blue UAS certification, enabling U.S. government acquisition for defense applications.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. has announced that its eBee VISION drone has received Blue UAS certification, allowing for expedited procurement by the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies. This certification, following the recent approval of the eBee TAC, signifies compliance with DoD security and performance standards, enabling faster acquisition for defense applications. CEO Bill Irby expressed pride in this achievement, which enhances the company's ability to meet the evolving needs of the defense community with efficient drone solutions. The compact and lightweight eBee VISION features advanced imaging capabilities and secure data transmission, making it ideal for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. The certification process involved collaboration with various stakeholders to align with government directives for rapidly deploying compliant drone technologies.

Potential Positives

AgEagle's eBee VISION receiving Blue UAS certification enables the drone to be procured by the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies, significantly expanding its market potential.

The certification enhances AgEagle's reputation and credibility in providing secure and high-performance drone solutions for military applications.

Achieving Blue UAS certification just a week after the eBee TAC indicates strong momentum and capability in meeting government standards, which could lead to increased sales and collaboration opportunities.

The eBee VISION's features, including advanced imaging and rapid deployment, align with the growing demand for cost-effective and reliable drones in military operations.

Potential Negatives

While the Blue UAS certification is a positive development, the mention of "inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions" in the context of forward-looking statements suggests that the company's future performance may not be guaranteed and is subject to significant challenges.



The transition from Green UAS certification to Blue UAS certification indicates that AgEagle's products may have previously faced scrutiny or limitations which could impact investor confidence.



The press release emphasizes the need for "low-cost, scalable, and expendable drones," which could imply a competitive market with pricing pressures that may affect profit margins for AgEagle's offerings.

FAQ

What is the significance of the Blue UAS certification for AgEagle's eBee VISION drone?

The Blue UAS certification allows AgEagle's eBee VISION drone to be procured by the U.S. Department of Defense and federal agencies.

How does the Blue UAS certification accelerate U.S. government procurement?

This certification streamlines the acquisition process, enabling fast delivery of drones to support evolving military and security needs.

What are the key features of the eBee VISION drone?

The eBee VISION features advanced imaging capabilities, secure data transmission, and a lightweight design, ensuring effective tactical missions.

Who collaborated to achieve the Blue UAS certification?

The certification was achieved through collaboration between AgEagle, the AUVSI, DIU, and federal stakeholders.

What are the expected applications of the eBee VISION drone?

The eBee VISION is designed for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, particularly in military settings.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes.

$UAVS Insider Trading Activity

$UAVS insiders have traded $UAVS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UAVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

L B DAY purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $1,020

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UAVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $UAVS stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IFP ADVISORS, INC removed 378 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $487

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Designation Allows for Direct, Expedited U.S. Government Procurement









WICHITA, Kan., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, is proud to announce that its eBee VISION is now Blue UAS certified. This designation comes just a week after the Company’s eBee TAC received Blue UAS certification. The Blue UAS certification makes the AgEagle drone eligible for procurement by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and other federal agencies and recognizes the drone as compliant with security and performance standards required by the DoD.





“This is very welcome news, and we are so proud that now the eBee VISION joins our eBee TAC on the Blue UAS Cleared list for the Department of Defense,” said Bill Irby, CEO of AgEagle Aerial Systems. “This is another pivotal achievement for AgEagle and will allow for fast acquisition and delivery of this much-needed capability into the hands of our Defense community to address swiftly evolving battlefield and security scenarios.”





These inclusions enable AgEagle to market the platform as Blue UAS Cleared, reinforcing their suitability for sensitive missions requiring secure, reliable, and scalable uncrewed aerial systems.





This platform’s certification previously had Green UAS-certification, which is now qualified as a direct on-ramp for Blue UAS classification. The DoD Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) adopted the Green UAS certification as a pathway to Blue UAS Cleared status. This marks a significant step forward in streamlining secure drone acquisition across government applications. This achievement reflects months of collaboration between the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), DIU, and federal stakeholders, aligning with Executive Order 14307 and the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s July 10, 2025, memorandum to rapidly field NDAA-compliant Group 1 and 2 drones.





Weighing just 3.3 pounds, the



eBee VISION



UAS offers up to 100 minutes of flight time, advanced electro-optical and thermal imaging, and secure data transmission for real-time situational awareness in disconnected environments. Its compact design, low acoustic signature, rapid three-minute deployment by a single operator, and silent mission mode make it ideal for tactical Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, supporting the DoD’s need for low-cost, scalable, and expendable drones as emphasized by Secretary Hegseth.





For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit



ageagle.com



.







About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.







Through its three Centers of Excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at



www.ageagle.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Media Contact







Andy Woodward





+1 (469) 451-2344







Andy.woodward@ageagle.com











Investor Relations







Email:



UAVS@ageagle.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.