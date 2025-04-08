AGCO Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $101.56, a high estimate of $118.00, and a low estimate of $88.00. This current average has decreased by 4.09% from the previous average price target of $105.89.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of AGCO by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jamie Cook |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $105.00|$125.00 | |Kyle Menges |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $90.00|$98.00 | |Steven Fisher |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $88.00|$100.00 | |Kyle Menges |Citigroup |Raises |Neutral | $98.00|$95.00 | |Mircea Dobre |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $100.00|$116.00 | |Kristen Owen |Oppenheimer |Raises |Outperform | $109.00|$108.00 | |Jamie Cook |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $118.00|$109.00 | |Ann Duignan |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $111.00|$102.00 | |Kyle Menges |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $95.00|$100.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AGCO. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AGCO. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AGCO compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AGCO compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of AGCO's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of AGCO's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About AGCO

Agco is a global manufacturer of agricultural equipment. Its main machine brands are Fendt, Massey Ferguson, and Valtra; its initiatives in precision agriculture have been organized under the PTx umbrella following a series of acquisitions. While a global business, Agco's sales skew heavily toward Europe/Middle East, representing 50%-60% of sales and even more of operating profits. The company is trying to increase its exposure to the larger North and South American markets. Its products are available through a global dealer network, which includes over 3,000 dealer and distribution locations and reach into over 140 countries. Additionally, Agco offers retail and wholesale financing to customers through its unconsolidated joint venture with Rabobank of the Netherlands.

A Deep Dive into AGCO's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, AGCO faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -24.03% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AGCO's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -8.86% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): AGCO's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -6.48% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AGCO's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.07%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: AGCO's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

