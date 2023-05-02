AGCO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $122.27, changing hands as low as $121.86 per share. AGCO Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGCO's low point in its 52 week range is $88.55 per share, with $145.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $122.89.

