AGCO Corp Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AGCO Corp (AGCO):

Earnings: $314.8 million in Q2 vs. -$367.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: $4.22 in Q2 vs. -$4.92 in the same period last year. Excluding items, AGCO Corp reported adjusted earnings of $100.2 million or $1.35 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.08 per share Revenue: $2.635 billion in Q2 vs. $3.246 billion in the same period last year.

