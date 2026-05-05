AGCO Corp Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - AGCO Corp (AGCO) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $55.0 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $10.5 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AGCO Corp reported adjusted earnings of $68.1 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.2% to $2.343 billion from $2.051 billion last year.

AGCO Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $55.0 Mln. vs. $10.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.76 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $2.343 Bln vs. $2.051 Bln last year.

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