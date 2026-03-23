AGCO Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AGCO

In trading on Monday, shares of AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $111.47, changing hands as high as $114.58 per share. AGCO Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGCO's low point in its 52 week range is $73.79 per share, with $143.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.08.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.