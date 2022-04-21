AG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of First Majestic Silver Corp (Symbol: AG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.26, changing hands as low as $12.11 per share. First Majestic Silver Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AG's low point in its 52 week range is $9.2886 per share, with $18.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.28.

