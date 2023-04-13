AG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of First Majestic Silver Corp (Symbol: AG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.84, changing hands as high as $8.07 per share. First Majestic Silver Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AG's low point in its 52 week range is $5.53 per share, with $14.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.