Afya Limited Reports Strong Financial Growth

Afya Limited has shown a strong financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, with a notable increase in revenue and net income compared to the previous year. The company’s total assets grew significantly, driven by higher cash reserves and intangible assets, while liabilities also increased. Investors may find Afya’s robust earnings per share growth and solid financial position encouraging for future prospects.

