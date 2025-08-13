Markets

Afya To Buy Back Up To 4 Mln Of Class A Common Shares

August 13, 2025 — 11:14 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Afya Limited (AFYA), medical education group and medical practice solutions provider in Brazil, announced that it may repurchase up to 4 million of its outstanding Class A common shares, in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, or in privately negotiated transactions, beginning from August 15, 2025 until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or December 31, 2026, depending upon market conditions.

Afya intends to repurchase the shares for use in its stock option program, consideration in futures business combinations transactions and general corporate purposes.

