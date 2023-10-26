After This Correction, Time to Buy Stocks?

For those who sold in May and went away, might it be time to start buying stocks again here at the end of October? I’m sure our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank has that answer. He joins me now.

1. What do you say John? Is it time to buy stocks now going into the end of the year?

2. Let’s look at both sides of the story. First what’s the Bull story on the market?

3. Second, what’s the Bear story on stocks?

4. Fed Chairman Powell recently signaled the Fed is still committed to rates being higher for longer. Does that mean we shouldn’t expect the Fed to help stocks?

5. The stock market story lately seems to be about yields. Given the recent spike up in yields, will the bond market keep stocks range bound for a while?

6. Should investors consider buying bonds now?

7. What role is the latest geopolitical situation playing in pressuring stocks?

8. Companies have reported earnings beats on both top and bottom lines so far this earnings season. But that doesn’t seem to have helped stocks. Is that also indicative of the bond market’s effect on stocks?

9. Investors are still expected to keep their eye on the Big Tech earnings. But here are a few Info Tech companies on your radar. Cadence Design Systems CDNS, Splunk SPLK and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. VIPS.

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, talking about the stock market story. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

