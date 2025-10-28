After a Solid Q3, is JPMorgan Stock a Buy at Current Levels?

JPMorgan’s JPM third-quarter 2025 results, announced on Oct. 14, were impressive. The company’s quarterly top and bottom-line numbers outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The better-than-expected performance of capital markets businesses, higher net interest income (NII) and solid growth in credit card and wholesale loans drove JPM’s quarterly earnings. Specifically, markets revenues jumped 25% to $8.9 billion, well above its high-teens percentage rate growth forecast. Similarly, investment banking (IB) fees (in the Commercial & Investment Bank, or CIB, segment) rose 16% to $2.63 billion, far stronger than the expected low double-digit increase. NII jumped 2% to $23.97 billion, aided by solid loan growth and relatively higher rates.



Against such a robust performance, JPMorgan stock currently trades at a premium to the industry. The stock is currently trading at a price-to-book (P/B) of 2.46X, above the industry’s 2.37X. Further, the company’s P/B ratio is somewhat near its high over the past five years, reflecting some level of overvalued trading compared with historical norms.

If we compare JPMorgan’s current valuation with two of its closest peers – Bank of America BAC and Citigroup C, it appears expensive compared with both. At present, Bank of America has a P/B of 1.41X, while Citigroup is trading at a P/B of 0.95X.



Despite being a prominent name in the U.S. banking sector, JPM’s not-so-favorable valuation may compel investors to stay away from the stock despite its impressive quarterly performance. Like JPMorgan, the quarterly performance of Bank of America and Citigroup was robust. Both surpassed the consensus estimate for earnings and sales on the back of higher NII and a strong capital markets business.



Coming back to JPM, investors should not avoid it entirely just because of its premium valuation. Before making any investment decision, let’s take a closer look at the company’s fundamentals and growth prospects to see if the higher valuation is justified.

JPMorgan’s NII & Rate Path

JPMorgan’s balance sheet is highly asset-sensitive. Hence, the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts will likely weigh on the company’s NII. Lower rates will lead to reduced asset yields on variable-rate loans and securities, compressing margins unless deposits or funding costs reprice faster.



JPMorgan expects the near-term impact of rate cuts to be manageable, driven by robust loan demand and deposit growth. Following the strong performance so far, management raised its 2025 NII forecast to $95.8 billion from the prior $95.5 billion target. This reflects almost 3% year-over-year growth. Further, the company projects 2026 NII (excluding Markets) to be nearly $95 billion, driven by balance sheet growth and mix, partially offset by the impact of lower rates.



JPM’s NII recorded a five-year (2019-2024) CAGR of 10.1%, mainly driven by the high-interest rate regime since 2022 and the acquisition of First Republic Bank in 2023. The trend continued in the first nine months of 2025.



Similarly, Bank of America and Citigroup’s NII are expected to be under pressure over the medium term as the central bank lowers interest rates. Both expect continued NII expansion this year, driven by strong loan demand and deposit growth. Bank of America projects NII to rise 6-7% in 2025, even as the Fed initiates rate cuts. Likewise, Citigroup expects 2025 NII (excluding Markets) to grow 5.5%, indicating improved loan demand and higher deposit balances.

JPM’s Fee Income to Witness More Upside From Lower Rates

The shift toward easier monetary policy is expected to support client activity, deal flow and asset values. Thus, JPMorgan’s non-interest income streams will likely see robust improvement.



Underwriting & Advisory Fees: Lower borrowing costs will continue to support corporate financing activity and encourage debt issuance, M&As and equity offerings. After a muted deal-making environment in the last two years, rate cuts are expected to spark a solid resurgence in capital markets, boosting JPMorgan’s advisory and underwriting fees. The company continues to rank #1 for global IB fees, garnering a wallet share of 8.7% at the end of the first nine months of 2025. The healthy IB pipeline, an active M&A market and the company’s leadership position will ensure stronger IB fee growth as the macro situation turns favorable, while ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties remain undermining factors.



Markets Revenues (FICC & Equities): Rate transitions often fuel volatility in fixed income, currencies and commodities. Thus, JPMorgan, with the industry’s leading trading desk, stands to gain from increased client hedging and speculative activity. Equities trading is also expected to benefit from higher volumes as investors reposition portfolios for a lower-rate environment. While structural normalization in trading activity is inevitable over time, the bank’s broad product coverage positions it to capture upside during volatility spikes.



Wealth & Asset Management Fees: Declining yields generally push investors to equities and alternative assets. JPMorgan’s asset management business benefits from rising assets under management (AUM) and higher fee revenues as markets rally. Stronger investor sentiment is expected to drive inflows into the company’s private banking and wealth platforms.

JPMorgan’s Branch Openings & Opportunistic Acquisitions

With 5,018 branches as of Sept. 30, 2025, more than any other U.S. bank and a presence in all 48 contiguous states, JPM continues to invest in brick-and-mortar to strengthen its competitive edge in relationship banking, despite the digital shift. In 2024, JPMorgan opened nearly 150 branches and plans to add 500 more by 2027 to deepen relationships and boost cross-selling across mortgages, loans, investments and credit cards.



JPMorgan isn’t alone in branch expansion. Bank of America is growing its 3,664-center network, with 40 new openings last year and 110 more by 2027, despite most interactions being digital.



Additionally, JPMorgan has expanded through strategic acquisitions, including a larger stake in Brazil’s C6 Bank, partnerships with Cleareye.ai and Aumni, and the 2023 purchase of First Republic Bank. These moves boosted profits and supported its strategy to diversify revenues and grow digital and fee-based offerings.

JPMorgan’s Fortress Balance Sheet and Solid Liquidity

As of Sept. 30, 2025, JPM had a total debt of $496.6 billion (the majority of this is long-term in nature). The company's cash and due from banks and deposits with banks were $303.4 billion on the same date. The company maintains long-term issuer ratings A-/AA-/A1 ratings from Standard and Poor’s, Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service, respectively.



Hence, JPMorgan continues to reward shareholders handsomely. It cleared this year’s stress test impressively and has announced an increase in its quarterly dividend by 7% to $1.50 per share, as well as authorized a new share repurchase program worth $50 billion. As of Sept. 30, 2025, almost $41.7 billion in authorization remained available.



This is the second time this year that JPMorgan has hiked its quarterly dividends. In March, it raised its quarterly dividend by 12% to $1.40 per share. In the last five years, it hiked dividends six times, with an annualized growth rate of 8.94%.



Similar to JPM, Bank of America and Citigroup cleared the 2025 stress test. Following this, Bank of America raised its quarterly dividend 8% to 28 cents per share and authorized a new $40 billion share repurchase program. Citigroup also announced a dividend hike of 7% to 60 cents per share. It is continuing with the previously announced buyback plan, which had $11.3 billion worth of authorization remaining as of Sept. 30, 2025.

JPMorgan’s Asset Quality

Lower rates will likely support JPMorgan's asset quality, as declining rates will ease debt-service burdens and improve borrower solvency. The overall effect is expected to be moderate and vary by loan segment and macro conditions. Variable-rate consumer and leveraged corporate portfolios might see the most direct benefit, reflecting the lower risk of near-term credit losses as rates fall.



JPMorgan expects that anticipated Fed cuts will help stabilize or even modestly improve overall credit performance this year, especially in consumer and corporate loan books, as long as the U.S. economy remains resilient. Hence, management lowered its 2025 card charge-off rate to approximately 3.3% from the previously expected 3.6% “on favorable delinquency trends.”

Is JPMorgan’s Premium Valuation Justified?

Although a premium valuation compared with the industry and peers makes us apprehensive, JPMorgan remains well-placed for growth backed by its robust capital markets business, dominant IB position, solid NII growth expectations and continued expansion through branch openings and strategic expansion plans.



Additionally, this year, shares of JPMorgan have gained 26.8% compared with a 16.7% rise for the S&P 500 Index. This shows investors’ bullish stance for the stock. Meanwhile, Bank of America and Citigroup have gained 20.6% and 43.4%, respectively, in the same time frame.

Earnings estimates for JPMorgan for 2025 and 2026 have been revised upward over the past week. The positive estimate revision depicts bullish analyst sentiments for the stock. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JPM’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a 1.9% and 3.9% year-over-year increase, respectively.

Thus, for valuation-aware and more conservative investors, it is advisable to maintain caution and look for any signs of slowing growth before making any investment decision. But, for those focused on long-term potential, JPMorgan looks like an attractive investment option now. The company’s solid fundamentals, leadership in key segments and investor confidence justify its premium valuation and support the case for owning the stock.



JPM currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

