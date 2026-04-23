After Solid Q1, Should You Hold or Fold Goldman at Current Level?

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s GS first-quarter 2026 results were impressive. The company’s quarterly top and bottom-line numbers beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Solid revenue growth in the Global Banking & Markets and Asset & Wealth Management divisions drove overall revenues to expand 14% year over year to the second-highest quarterly level in the firm’s history. Specifically, Goldman posted record net revenues in Equities of $5.33 billion, which rose 27% from a year ago, while its fixed income, currencies and commodities intermediation business’ revenues fell 10% year over year to $4.01 billion. A solid dealmaking activity led investment banking (IB) fees to jump 48% to $2.84 billion in the quarter. Advisory fees saw a remarkable 89% increase in the first quarter, driven by higher completed mergers and acquisitions (M&A) volumes.

Backed by such a robust performance, GS stock currently trades at a premium to the industry. The stock is trading at a forward price/earnings (P/E) of 15.24X above the industry average of 13.29X. If we compare GS’ current valuation with two of its closest peers, JPMorgan JPM and Morgan Stanley MS, it appears expensive compared with JPM’s P/E of 13.78X, while trading at a discount compared to MS’ P/E of 15.79X.



Price-to-Earnings F12M

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Despite being a prominent name in the U.S. banking sector, GS’ not-so-favorable valuation may compel investors to stay away from the stock despite its impressive quarterly performance. Like Goldman, the first quarter 2026 performance of JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley was robust. Both surpassed the consensus estimate for earnings and sales on the back of strong capital markets business.

Coming back to GS, investors should not avoid it entirely just because of its premium valuation. Before making any investment decision, let’s take a closer look at the company’s fundamentals and growth prospects to see if the higher valuation is justified.

Factors Impacting Goldman’s Performance

Investment Banking Rebound Driving Momentum: Given the industry-wide turnaround in the investment banking business, Goldman’s performance has been impressive. The company’s IB revenues rose 21% year over year in 2025, riding a wave of deal-making and initial public offering (IPO) activity.

Going ahead, a healthy global IB pipeline, an active M&A market, “reopening of the IPO market,” and the company’s leadership position will aid it amid the changing macro situation.

Against this backdrop, GS stands out as a key beneficiary. It maintained its #1 position in announced and completed M&A, and equity and equity-related offerings in the first quarter of 2026. Management projects an even stronger M&A environment in 2026, provided macroeconomic conditions remain stable. The company has seen high levels of client engagement across its IB business in the first quarter, and expects the activity to accelerate in the upcoming period. As such, Goldman is well-positioned to benefit in the upcoming period. Similarly, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are expected to record solid IB income growth this year as the industry-wide backdrop turns favorable.

Strategic Streamlining Is Paying Off: The company’s streamlining efforts have been underway for some time as it retreats from the underperforming consumer banking ventures. Under CEO David Solomon, GS has embarked on a deliberate transformation to exit non-core consumer banking and double down on the divisions where Goldman maintains a clear competitive advantage.

In sync with its restructuring efforts, in the second quarter of 2026, Goldman acquired Innovator Capital Management, expanding Goldman’s active ETF capabilities, and is part of a broader pivot toward building “durable revenue streams” through diversified asset management and wealth management offerings. In January 2026, Goldman signed an agreement to transition the Apple Card program and associated accounts to JPMorgan. In November 2025, Goldman reached an agreement with ING Bank Slaski to divest its Polish asset management firm, TFI. The deal is targeted for completion in the first half of 2026.

These moves demonstrate a well-thought-out exit, allowing the company to reallocate capital and attention toward higher-margin, more scalable businesses like Global Banking and Markets and the asset and wealth management (AWM) divisions. The benefits of business restructuring began to show in the numbers. The Global Banking and Markets segment’s net revenues rose 19% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, following an 18% year-over-year rise in 2025. Further, the AWM division’s net revenues rose 10%, following a 2% year-over-year increase in 2025.

Scaling AI to Transform Business: GS is executing a firmwide artificial intelligence (AI) transformation that spans trading, investment banking, asset management and internal productivity, with a clear objective to lift fee income and expand operating leverage over the coming years. At the center of this effort are the “One Goldman Sachs 3.0 (OneGS 3.0)” transformation and the “GS AI Assistant” program, both designed to embed generative and predictive AI into nearly every major workflow across the firm.

Management described OneGS 3.0 as a multi-year overhaul that embeds AI as a core operating capability rather than a standalone tool. The initiative focuses on simplifying processes, boosting productivity and enabling scalable growth, supported by high-quality data, shared platforms and modern infrastructure.

In parallel, the firm is reshaping its front-office strategy, reorganizing its TMT investment banking division to sharpen its focus on AI-related deal-making, including digital infrastructure, semiconductors, connectivity and core software, in response to evolving client demand.

Beyond operations and advisory, Goldman’s AI push is reshaping its revenue mix toward higher-fee, data-driven businesses and away from more balance-sheet-intensive activities. The planned acquisition of Industry Ventures reflects this shift, as Goldman looks to apply advanced analytics and AI to improve valuation, risk assessment and portfolio construction in private markets.

Overall, AI is emerging as a long-term growth engine for the firm, strengthening operating leverage, deepening client relevance and reinforcing Goldman’s competitive positioning.

Betting Big on Private Equity to Aid Growth: The company is aggressively expanding its private equity and alternatives business through acquisitions, platform enhancements and the integration of new investment capabilities, which will likely support its growth over the long run.

In sync with this, in January 2026, Goldman acquired Industry Ventures, a leading venture capital platform that invests across all stages of the venture capital lifecycle. The acquisition underscores Goldman’s intent to strengthen its position in private markets and expand access to high-growth technology companies for clients globally. In September 2025, GS partnered with T. Rowe Price in a $1-billion deal to co-develop retirement and wealth products. Later, the firms expanded the partnership to roll out alternative investment offerings for wealthy clients.

Goldman is expanding its private equity credit services internationally, focusing on Europe, the U.K. and Asia. Private banking and lending revenues reached record levels in 2025.

Management expects high-single-digit annual growth in private banking and lending revenues over time, supported by international expansion, deeper integration with alternatives and continued focus on capital-light, client-driven lending solutions.

Private lending remains a key contributor to the firm’s target of improving AWM margins and returns over the medium term. The company's AWM unit intends to expand its private credit portfolio to $300 billion by 2029. However, recent concerns in the private credit market could create risks for Goldman, especially if economic conditions weaken and borrowing costs stay high. Because private credit often funds middle-market companies, rising defaults or refinancing difficulties could lead to write-downs and lower returns on Goldman’s lending investments. In addition, investor caution toward the sector could slow fundraising and deal activity, potentially pressuring the firm’s asset management business growth in the near term.

Robust Liquidity Aids Capital Distribution: GS maintains a fortress balance sheet, with the Tier 1 capital ratios well above regulatory requirements. This financial strength allows it to return capital to its shareholders aggressively through buybacks and a healthy dividend yield.

As of March 31, 2026, Goldman’s cash and cash equivalents were $179 billion. As of the same date, total unsecured debt (comprising long-term and short-term borrowings) was $396 billion. Out of this, only $81 billion was near-term borrowing.

Given its strong liquidity, GS rewards its shareholders handsomely. In January 2026, the company increased the quarterly dividend 12.5% to $4.50 per common share. In the past five years, the company has hiked dividends six times, with an annualized growth rate of 19.8%. Currently, it has a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Dividend Yield



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JPMorgan raised its dividends six times over the past five years and offers a dividend yield of 1.9%. Morgan Stanley has raised its dividends five times over the past five years and has a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Additionally, Goldman has a share repurchase plan in place. In April 2025, its board of directors authorized an additional $40-billion share repurchase program, following the $30-billion authorization announced in July 2023. As of March 31, 2026, the company had remaining authority to repurchase up to $27 billion of common stock.

Goldman’s Earnings Prospects & Price Performance

Analysts are bullish on GS. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings has been revised upward. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Goldman’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 16% and 10.5%, respectively.

Estimate Revision Trend



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Shares of Goldman have jumped 71.4% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 39.4%, and its peers JPMorgan’s and Morgan Stanley’s rallies of 27.9% and 65.2%, respectively.

Price Performance



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Final Thoughts on GS Stock

The rebound in investment banking, strong execution in equities trading, improving performance in the AWM business, and a deliberate strategic shift away from low-return consumer banking to a more focused, higher-margin business model support Goldman’s long-term growth trajectory.

On top of that, initiatives like AI integration and expansion into private markets could meaningfully improve operating leverage and fee-based revenues over time. Combined with strong capital return, Goldman continues to offer a balanced growth and shareholder return story. However, risks in private credit, macro uncertainty, or any slowdown in dealmaking could limit upside from here.

As such, holding Goldman stock at the current level makes sense. The fundamentals justify staying invested, but the premium valuation suggests patience rather than chasing the rally. Existing investors can continue to benefit from the firm’s strong positioning and growth trajectory.

At present, GS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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