After Smashing Earnings Expectations, Has Circle Internet Group Proven Its Doubters Wrong?

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL)'s stock was in the dumps before earnings. But then, with the company reporting some impressive results, it was off to the races. Within less than a week, the stock went from trading around $61 to closing above $96 on Monday.

It's been a remarkable turnaround for the crypto stock, as investors have been buying into the bullishness of late. Has the company proven bearish investors wrong, and could this be the start of an even greater rally ahead for Circle Internet Group? Let's take a closer look at the numbers and find out.

Circle delivers an incredible earnings beat

On Feb. 25, Circle Internet Group posted its fourth-quarter numbers for 2025, which were truly remarkable. Revenue of $770.2 million for the last three months of the year rose by 77% year over year, and came in higher than analyst projections of $747.4 million. What was even more impressive was on the bottom line, where net income of $133.4 million was more than 40 times the $3.1 million it posted in the prior-year period. Its diluted earnings per share of $0.43 came in well above the $0.16 per-share profit that Wall Street was expecting.

The caveat, however, is that the company got a significant boost on the bottom line due to other income of $85 million (a year ago it was less than $10 million). This was largely a result of a decrease in the fair value of convertible debt, due to a lower share price. Nonetheless, it was still a remarkable performance for Circle, largely due to the rising adoption of its USDC (CRYPTO: USDC) stablecoin. USDC in circulation rose by 72%.

The stock still comes with considerable risks

Although shares of Circle Internet Group have been flying of late, over the past six months, they're still down 20%, offering investors a reminder of how significantly they've been crashing in recent months. Ultimately, this is still a risky investment to hang on to, as a lot hinges on the popularity of USDC. If that fades, the stock could quickly go into a deep sell-off.

The company still expects strong growth ahead, but there is always the risk that new stablecoins could take market share from USDC. Plus, there's the overall risk and volatility related to crypto markets as a whole that could weigh on the stock's value. Although it's up big recently, investors shouldn't assume that the stock is going to continue rallying. Circle Internet Group is a volatile investment, and unless you have a high risk tolerance, you may be better off avoiding it, as there are many safer and better growth stocks out there.

