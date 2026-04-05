After a Monster Run, Is Micron Still Worth Owning?

Key Points

Shares of Micron have skyrocketed more than 300% over the last year.

Micron's rally is supported by robust demand for memory and storage solutions amid an AI infrastructure supercycle.

While Micron faces new risks from big tech, the stock could still be an attractive opportunity for the right investor.

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Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has delivered one of the most explosive rallies in the semiconductor sector in recent months. Over the last year, Micron stock has soared 324% -- handily trouncing larger artificial intelligence (AI) chip peers like Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Broadcom.

The catalyst? Memory and storage are the new bottlenecks amid surging AI capacity demand. Yet after such a parabolic rise, smart investors are wondering whether Micron's growth wave still has room to run or if the stock has peaked and is already priced to perfection.

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Why did Micron stock surge last year?

Micron's ascent was not fueled by vague hype narratives. Rather, the company plays a very specific, albeit increasingly important, role in the AI chip value chain.

Model training clusters built around graphics processing units (GPUs) and AI accelerators require massive volumes of ultra-fast memory layered alongside general-purpose chip processors. Concurrently, hyperscalers are doubling down on inference servers and high-capacity solid-state drives (SSDs) to store their vast libraries of training data.

The once-cyclical memory market has suddenly started to look like a growth engine poised to ride multiyear secular tailwinds supported by accelerating AI infrastructure. This means that Micron's high-bandwidth memory (HBM) products are swiftly transitioning from a "nice to have" to a "must-have."

As such, Micron is commanding enormous pricing power for its DRAM and NAND products -- fueling robust revenue growth in tandem with a widening gross margin.

How sustainable is the AI memory chip supercycle?

Memory demand has traditionally reacted to upgrade cycles with PCs and smartphones. AI demand is structurally different as it's tied to exponential growth in model sizes and data volume.

Each new generation of models requires orders of magnitude more data parameters and training tokens than its predecessor. Meanwhile, scaling inference demands low-latency access to these vast workloads.

These dynamics create a floor under memory consumption trends that did not exist previously. So long as big tech continues committing hundreds of billions to AI infrastructure annually, the memory supercycle should remain in an elevated uptrend.

Is Micron stock a buy?

While demand for memory solutions appears durable, there is a notable risk when it comes to investing in Micron stock. And I'm not talking about chasing momentum before a massive sell-off.

Alphabet's recent breakthrough in lossless data compression has caused dramatic selling pressure in Micron stock over the last week. Google's TurboQuant algorithm has demonstrated how software efficiency can substitute for hardware scale without sacrificing model training data or accuracy.

The bear narrative is that the need for NAND and DRAM could begin to erode as Google's new compression ability reduces the level of raw data that is required to be stored and transferred between GPU clusters.

Nevertheless, I still view Micron as a high-conviction opportunity amid ongoing AI infrastructure build-outs. The caveat, of course, is that investors must be able to stomach volatility. While Micron's monster run was real, I expect the stock's next leg higher will be much harder won.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Micron Technology, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.