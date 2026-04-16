After a Huge Rally, Is There Any Upside Left for Ralph Lauren Stock?

Shares of luxury fashion and lifestyle brand Ralph Lauren Corp. (NYSE: RL) have surged more than 200% over the last two and a half years as the company has consistently outperformed expectations. But after such a strong rally, the stock could be nearing the end of its runway.

Despite headwinds facing many retailers, including tariffs, geopolitical uncertainty, and soft consumer sentiment, the luxury company has continued to deliver multiple consecutive quarters of earnings and revenue beats. Much of that strength is a result of the company's strategic plan, which is focused on higher-margin direct-to-consumer sales, less discounting, and expansion in key global cities.

That momentum has helped send shares to all-time highs. However, at current levels, much of the excitement may already be priced in, with analysts on average expecting limited upside over the next year.

What Has Driven RL's Rally?

Ralph Lauren is no stranger to earnings beats. The company has consistently delivered better-than-expected earnings and revenue for years. However, it wasn't until late 2023 that it began to drive the stock meaningfully higher.

Much of the renewed enthusiasm came as investors grew more confident that the company's strategic plan was gaining traction. Since November 2023, shares have soared more than 240%.

On Feb. 20, the stock hit an all-time high of around $389, nearly 100% above its 52-week low hit in April 2025. While shares have since pulled back from the high, currently trading at around $370, they're not far off.

The company's most recent results suggest that, much like its timeless cable-knit sweaters, Ralph Lauren still looks good.

In its recent earnings report, released Feb. 5, the company reported earnings of $6.22 per share, up sharply from $4.82 a year earlier and 42 cents above estimates. Revenue came in at $2.41 billion, an increase of more than 12% year over year, topping expectations by more than $100 million.

The company also highlighted its strong balance sheet and cash flow generation, which it said give it the flexibility to continue investing in long-term growth while managing near-term pressures. For the quarter, it reported roughly $650 million in free cash flow and returned about $500 million to shareholders year to date.

Much of the strength was driven by solid demand for full-priced products, less discounting, and strong sales in Asia, particularly China, further evidence that Ralph Lauren's strategy has been paying off.

Despite Raised 2026 Outlook, Q4 Margin Concerns Spooked Investors

The company also raised its fiscal year 2026 (FY2026) revenue outlook, calling for high-single to low-double-digit growth on a constant-currency basis, up from prior guidance of 5% to 7%. It also increased its operating margin outlook, calling for expansion of about 100 to 140 basis points, up from the 60 to 80 basis points it previously expected.

Despite a mostly rosy outlook, the retailer warned of margin pressure in Q4, due in part to tariffs, which it expects will remain a meaningful headwind through the first half of the next fiscal year.

Analyst reactions to the report were mixed, with some upgrading the stock and raising price targets, while others downgraded the stock or lowered their targets. Shares fell about 4% following the report, though they quickly recovered those losses over the next few sessions.

Analysts Are Bullish But See Limited Upside

Overall, analysts remain positive on RL, which carries a Moderate Buy rating. Of the 20 analysts covering the stock, 17 rate it a Buy, two a Hold, and one a Sell.

Despite the generally bullish stance, the consensus 12-month price target suggests modest upside. The average target of around $391 is about 5% above current levels.

That said, views vary. Price targets from the past year have ranged from $205 to $435, with 10 analysts projecting the stock could move above $400.

RL's Luxury Peers Have Also Had a Good Year

RL isn't the only luxury fashion and lifestyle name to have had a strong year, though performance across the group has been mixed.

RL is up more than 90% over the last year, while PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH), whose brands include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, is up around 29%, and Capri Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: CPRI), which owns Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo, has risen about 37%. On the other end of the spectrum, Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), whose portfolio includes Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, has been a standout, with shares up more than 136%.

All of these names have far outpaced the broader consumer discretionary sector, which is up around 13% over the same period.

In terms of valuation, Ralph Lauren's price-to-sales ratio of about 3.2 is well above PVH's, at roughly 0.45, and Capri's, at around 0.55. Tapestry, meanwhile, trades at a higher multiple of around 4.1.

Looking at earnings, Ralph Lauren trades at roughly 27 times forward earnings, compared to about 7 times for PVH and 17.5 times for Capri, though the latter is not currently profitable on a trailing basis. Tapestry is the closest comparable, trading at around 28 times forward earnings.

There's no question Ralph Lauren has executed well and continues to deliver strong results. But with shares near all-time highs and valuation stretched relative to some peers, much of that success may already be priced in. While the company's growth story remains intact, future stock gains may be harder to come by.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.