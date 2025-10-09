After-Hours Surge: Turn Therapeutics Rockets 134% Post-Close On Nasdaq Debut; Biotech Stocks Rally

(RTTNews) - The after-hours session saw a flurry of bullish activity across U.S.-listed biotech and healthcare stocks, with Turn Therapeutics Inc. (TTRX) leading the charge. Shares of Turn Therapeutics surged 134.29% to $16.40, up $9.40 from its regular session close, following its first day of trading on the Nasdaq.

Talphera Inc. (TLPH) also reached a new 52-week high in regular trading before adding another 4.55% after hours to close at $1.38. The company did not release any updates, and the gain appears to be momentum-driven.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) continued its upward trajectory, rising 1.50% to $8.81 in the after-hours session. The stock hit a 52-week high earlier in the day, with no news reported. Investor interest in precision oncology remains a likely driver.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) climbed 3.64% to $72.51 after hours, building on gains from its Innovation Day presentation. The company reaffirmed its pipeline strategy and projected multiple independent launches through 2026, helping push the stock to a new 52-week high during the regular session.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. (SNSE) rose 5.23% to $12.08. The company is scheduled to present pipeline updates on October 20, and early positioning ahead of the event may be fueling the move.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) gained 4.77% to $14.06. The company is set to participate in the Piper Sandler Virtual Oncology Symposium on October 9, where updates on its oncology programs are expected.

Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) advanced 5.71% to $0.9801. The company is scheduled to present at the ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference, which may provide insights into its regenerative medicine pipeline.

Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) rose 5.00% to $2.10 in after-hours trading. The company remains elevated following its $138 million public offering a few days ago, which bolstered its balance sheet ahead of Phase 2 trials for its lead gastrointestinal candidate.

The session reflected a blend of technical breakouts, event-driven anticipation, and momentum trading. With multiple names hitting fresh highs and others climbing ahead of key presentations, biotech continues to offer fertile ground for after-hours volatility and opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.