After-Hours
SOFI

After Hours Most Active for Oct 6, 2025 : SOFI, BMEA, PPH, NVDA, CSCO, CMCSA

October 06, 2025 — 04:22 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.4 to 24,977.16. The total After hours volume is currently 125,725,242 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.24 at $26.60, with 7,576,976 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 126.67% of the target price of $21.

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA) is +0.6287 at $3.30, with 6,375,800 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BMEA is 14.024385; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is +0.3956 at $94.12, with 5,050,004 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PPH is 10.052824; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is unchanged at $185.54, with 3,410,503 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $68.91, with 3,045,053 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 89.49% of the target price of $77.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.09 at $31.00, with 2,643,756 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 80.52% of the target price of $38.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

After-Hours
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SOFI
BMEA
PPH
NVDA
CSCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.