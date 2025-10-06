After Hours Most Active for Oct 6, 2025 : SOFI, BMEA, PPH, NVDA, CSCO, CMCSA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.4 to 24,977.16. The total After hours volume is currently 125,725,242 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.24 at $26.60, with 7,576,976 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 126.67% of the target price of $21.



Biomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA) is +0.6287 at $3.30, with 6,375,800 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BMEA is 14.024385; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is +0.3956 at $94.12, with 5,050,004 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PPH is 10.052824; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is unchanged at $185.54, with 3,410,503 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $68.91, with 3,045,053 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 89.49% of the target price of $77.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.09 at $31.00, with 2,643,756 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 80.52% of the target price of $38.5.

