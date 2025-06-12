After-Hours
After Hours Most Active for Jun 12, 2025 : GRAB, PLTR, BTSG, NVDA, AAPL, CMCSA

June 12, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.01 to 21,907.31. The total After hours volume is currently 115,045,883 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.01 at $4.64, with 11,196,546 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.06 at $135.25, with 5,209,578 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 138.01% of the target price of $98.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) is unchanged at $21.60, with 3,992,807 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BTSG is in the "buy range".

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.201 at $144.80, with 3,705,687 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.4156 at $198.78, with 3,547,888 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 84.59% of the target price of $235.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $35.27, with 2,756,616 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 88.18% of the target price of $40.

